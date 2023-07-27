TOPEKA (KSNT) – Black Culture is being celebrated in Topeka this weekend.

“We are here to celebrate African American History, art, music, visual artists,” Rodney Harmon, founding director of The Culture said. “We are here to celebrate our history and have everybody come together and celebrate in a way that it hasn’t been celebrated in the state of Kansas.”

“We start with a gala tonight with an amazing keynote speaker, Maggie Anderson, we will have amazing performances by Justin Aaron, who was top eight on The Voice,” Mackenzi Mondesir, Founding Director of The Culture said. “We have amazing speakers throughout the event, we will have a great performance Friday night from Bizzy.”

For The Culture will bring the state of Kansas together to celebrate the essence of African American culture in a three-day fest featuring music artists, creatives, impactful speakers, businesses, vendors and more. Everyone can experience the joys, history and identity of African American culture through art.

For the Culture Fest wishes to create a safe and inclusive space for African Americans to celebrate and appreciate their culture, art, and traditions. The weekend is designed to bring people of all backgrounds together to celebrate the beauty and resilience of African American Heritage.

For The Culture events include:

Thursday – Black Tie Gala at Townsite Towers, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday – Black Culture Festival at Evergy Plaza, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday – A yoga session at Evergy Plaza, followed by a Health Panel and a Business Panel, an Art Gallery at Jayhawk Theatre and a bus Tour of Historical Black Topeka.

Sunday – Church services at various churches in Topeka

Click here for a complete list of events.