TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library held a black entrepreneur seminar Tuesday evening in Marvin Auditorium.

“Black Entrepreneurial Excellence” was moderated by Meredith Snepp, Business & Careers Librarian with the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library. The panel included Topeka entrepreneurs, S.J. Hazim, Lazone Grays Jr. and Imagene Harris.

S.J. Hazim, Lazone Grays Jr. and Imagene Harris shared their wisdom, resources and experiences related to the Black entrepreneurship to a virtual and in-person audience. S.J. Hazim is a co-owner of Clad Satra, Sole contractor provider for Kalos print promo & apparel at Kalos Print Services, Co-Founder/ Managing Partner at Creative Pathways and Means and Co-Founder at Top Teer.

“It really just takes diving in and diving in with a plan. There are all kinds of support for black businesses,” Hazim said.

Lazone Grays Jr. is President and CEO of IBSA Inc., studied Political science at Washburn University and studied Pre-Law at Kansas State University.

“I’ve always wanted to be of assistance to people. I advocate for businesses, especially black businesses,” Grays Jr. said.

Imagene Harris, oversees NetWork Kansas’s two statewide loan portfolios, StartUp Kansas and Kansas Capital Multiplier Loan Fund and the Kansas Capital Multiplier Venture Fund with Network Kansas. She gave tips on how to apply for start-up loans for small businesses.