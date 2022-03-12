TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2022 Blarney Breakfast was held Saturday.

“We are having a great time here at Blarney Breakfast this morning. We have a lot of people here supporting our effort to provide pediatric services for our children in our community. We are so proud of our community for coming out and we couldn’t do this without our volunteers and our sponsors.” Edie Smith, Vice President of Development & Marketing at Capper Foundation.

The Blarney Breakfast was held at the Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Patrons enjoyed an all-you-can-eat breakfast with Blind Tiger brews, entertainment, and celebrity servers all for a great cause.

The annual breakfast to benefit local kids and adults with disabilities was held at the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant at 417 S.W. 37th Street in Topeka. The breakfast benefits the Capper Foundation, which provides therapy services, home and community-based support, and resources to Topekans with disabilities.

All proceeds benefit clients with disabilities at The Capper Foundation.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Capper Foundation’s Blarney Breakfast.