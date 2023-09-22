TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is celebrating Oktoberfest early.

“We have 8 German beer styles on tap right now,” Blind Tiger president Jay Ives said. “The Maibock, the Oktoberfest beer, the Hefeweizen and 5 more. We have Schnitzel, the Bratwurst and giant pretzels that are as big as a Volkswagen steering wheel”.

Oktoberfest will be celebrated at the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant from Friday, September 22 through Sunday, October 1, with 10 days of German beer, food, decorations, music, Dirndls, and Lederhosen.

German beer available during Oktoberfest:

Maibock

Zwickel Maibock

Helles

Blind Tiger Bock

Smoked Hefeweizen

Zusammenarbeit German Pilsner

Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock

All of the beers are served in multiple sizes of traditional German glassware, including the one liter Masskrug Stein used in Munich, plus the German Glass Beer Boots.

German Food Specials: