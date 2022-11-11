TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The four-day event is sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies in 12 vehicle classes, with over 300 drivers from all across North America.

In 2016, Smash It brought national events Blizzard Bash and Capital City Carnage in Topeka, Kansas from Ultimate Derby.

Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby in the United States. It is a four-man team derby with a few single classes. The National Team Bracket consists of 16 teams with the winning team getting paid $40,000.

Blizzard Bash, owned by parent company, Smash It, began with eight county fair derbies in 1998 and over the next few years grew to 24 derbies. In 2009, Smash It chose to promote a national event named Bash for Cash. The derby consisted of four classes and a purse of $30,000.00. It was a success and now it is an annual event.

Although Blizzard Bash is sold out for Friday and Saturday, but tickets are available for Sunday’s run which begins at noon. Click here for tickets.