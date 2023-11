TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The event sold out all four days during its current stint in Topeka.

Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies in 12 vehicle classes, with over 300 drivers from all across North America.