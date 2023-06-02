TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 8th annual Kaw Valley Bank Community block party with Rock Band Chance Encounter, was the main attraction for June’s First Friday Art walk in NOTO.

“This is our 8th annual block party. We do it on the first Friday in June,” Craig Heideman, President Kaw Valley Bank said. “The idea is to kick off the summer for NOTO, so we try to get as many people here as possible. We are open to anybody that wants to come to our party. It’s a great family event.”

In addition to the block party, the NOTO art studios were open as well as street musicians, face paintings, live music with Chance Encounter, balloon artist and McEachron Elementary Unicylcists, The Basement Melons in Redbud Park, free Glory Days Pizza and Pineapple Dream while supplies last.