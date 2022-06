TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka is bringing back their evening Eats & Beats concert series, which is held every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September.

Upcoming concerts for the Eats & Beats concert series are:

June 2, The Josh Vowell Blues Band

Food trucks: Pineapple Dream, Flavor Wagon, JLQ Mexi-Q, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café

Food trucks: Pineapple Dream, Flavor Wagon, JLQ Mexi-Q, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café June 9, The Paradize Band

Food trucks: Tod’s BBQ, Poppin Minis, PWA Islander, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café

Food trucks: Tod’s BBQ, Poppin Minis, PWA Islander, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café June 16, Chance Encounter

Food trucks: DJ’s, Poppin Minis, Flavor Wagon, Boxer Q BBQ, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Manila’s Snow Cone

Food trucks: DJ’s, Poppin Minis, Flavor Wagon, Boxer Q BBQ, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Manila’s Snow Cone June 23, Jelly Rose

Food trucks: Poppin Minis, Flavor Wagon, PWA Islander, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Manila’s Snow Cone

Food trucks: Poppin Minis, Flavor Wagon, PWA Islander, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Manila’s Snow Cone June 30, Switch in Time

Food trucks: JLG Mexi-Q, Pineapple Dream, PWA Islander, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café

Food trucks: JLG Mexi-Q, Pineapple Dream, PWA Islander, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café July 7, The Bash

Food trucks: JLG Mexi-Q, Burger Bus, PWA Islander, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, & Poppin Squeeze

East & Beats is presented by Envista Credit Union.

27News is a proud sponsor of Evergy Plaza.