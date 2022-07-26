TOPEKA (KSNT) – Burlington Northern Sante Fe of Topeka has donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army for their back-to-school bash. The money will be used to stuff personal hygiene bags for school-age children, which will be distributed in August from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the headquarters on 6th Street.

“BNSF donates $5,000 each summer to the Salvation Army for their back-to-school bash. We go shopping and put together bags for back to school. This year we decided to fill a gap that a lot of other back-to-school drives aren’t filling and do personal hygiene items.” Brenda Wagemaker, Salvation Army volunteer.”

“The Salvation Army plans to have a back-to-school bash on August 2 that will include haircuts, with the Topeka library and the Topeka Zoo in attendance. Families can come next Tuesday to pick up a bag. There are bags for kindergarten to middle school age kids.” said Wagemaker.

The bags were assembled by volunteers from One Heart Project and Robinson Middle School.