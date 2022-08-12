TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Historic Dillon House in downtown Topeka.

Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

“This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a combination of Bourbon-themed cocktails and a trip down memory lane when it comes to Bourbon.”

A Bourbon Affair is an opportunity for guests to sample some of the finest bourbons and bring the community together to share the impact of Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sister’s signature youth-adult mentoring program.

“Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters specializes in one-on-one mentorship, so this is a fundraiser for our program,” Maydew said. “For every $1,000 we raise, that’s one match we can support for an entire year and we have 198 kids waiting for bids right now.”

Adam Clary with Standard Beverage was on hand to break down each tasting and explain the history behind each bourbon. In addition to the bourbon tasting, there was a silent auction along with giving opportunities during the evening.