TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women movement hosted the 3rd annual Breakfast in Red Friday morning at the Brownstone Event Center at 4020 NW 25th St.

“There definitely seems to be an increase (in heart issues) and part of that is awareness. People are starting to seek health care and we are catching some of that heart disease that was being missed over the last two years because of the pandemic.” Sarah Pederson, Physician’s Assistant, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

“This morning I’m going to be talking about signs and symptoms to look for and questions to ask, your health care provider and things you can look for yourself and preventative measures.” said Pederson

Danielle Norwood, Majic 107.7 morning show host was emcee for the Friday morning event.

The event is held each year to raise awareness around women’s heart health. This year’s Breakfast in Red is sponsored by CVS Health and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

The keynote speaker was Sarah Pederson, Physician Assistant specializing in vascular and vein care, with The University of Kansas Health System.

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year: more than all forms of cancers combined. The American Heart Association ‘s mission is to achieve a world of longer, healthier lives and are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities.