TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brenda Mills is stepping down from her position as CEO and chief executive officer of the Family Service & Guidance Center after serving for 20 years.

“I started working here in 1989, 32 years ago. It is vastly different now. Probably the single biggest achievement for the organization is acceptance and awareness of mental health. In 1989 it was something you didn’t talk about. We have added a number of programs over the years. We now have an anxiety treatment program, we’ve expanded our crisis services dramatically, and we have added an autism program.” Brenda Mills, outgoing FSGC CEO.

A formal recognition ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Family Service & Guidance Center to commemorate her years with the organization. Mills served the FSGC as chief financial officer and chief operating officer for 12 years.

“Working anywhere for 32 years is quite an accomplishment, but to bring the level of leadership and innovation that Brenda brought to work every day is amazing,” Tracy Kihm, FSGC Chief Financial Officer, said.

“Brenda’s vision and her compassion for kids have meant that thousands of children and families could receive the mental health care they needed and have hope for happier futures,” Lloyd Rainge, Chair of the FSGC’s Board of Directors, said.

During Mills’ tenure as CEO, the FSGC has achieved several major accomplishments:

Became an integral part of the Topeka health care community as well as a flagship behavioral health provider.

Cultivated positive relationships with all area school districts to become an essential part of their behavioral health teams.

Grew from 130 staff members to 250.

Purchased a building at 325 S.W. Frazier Ave., and constructed two new buildings at 327 S.W. Frazier to centralize the organization on one campus.

Created the FSGC Foundation in 2007 and grew its corpus to $3.2 million.

Established several programs, including overnight crisis services, the Anxiety Treatment Program, the Children`s Autism Program and the Mental Health in Schools Program.

Kathy Mosher has been named as Mills’ successor. She will begin her new position on March 15. Mosher comes to FSGC after eight years as Executive Director of Central Kansas Mental Health Center (CKMHC) in Salina.