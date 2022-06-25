TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center brought back their ever popular event, Brew at the Zoo for the summer of 2022.
Brew at the Zoo, has been a popular zoo fundraiser in previous years but has been somewhat subdued recently because of the pandemic. However, the Brew at the Zoo event is back and bigger than ever. There will be several local and domestic breweries, party games, music and food.
VIP members enjoyed a pregame party from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with finger food, sliders and charcuterie boards provided by the Happy Basset Brewery. Members voted for Best-In-Brew by selecting a favorite beer from a flight of drinks provided by local breweries and try their hand at making their own brew with some hands-on, beer-making activities.
Food vendors included:
- Smokey Dunks
- Bobby’s Food Co.
- Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese
- Chef Boy R Tone
- Mama’s Mini Donuts
Beer choices included:
Wichita Brewing Company
Happy Basset Brewing
Blind Tiger Brewery
Norsemen Brewing Co.
Iron Rail
Not Lost Brewing Co.
Willcott Brewing Co.
Crown Distributors:
- Tivoli Brewing
- Firestone Walker
- Molson Coors
- Empyrean
- Mark Anthony
- Boulevard
Strathman Distributors:
- Nutrl
- Cutwater
- Bud Light Seltzer Soda
- Bud Light Next
- Kona Brewing
- Breckenridge Brewing
- KC Bier Company
- Goose Island Brewing
Live music by:
- 151 Entertainment
- Vandelyn Kross