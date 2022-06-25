TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center brought back their ever popular event, Brew at the Zoo for the summer of 2022.

Brew at the Zoo, has been a popular zoo fundraiser in previous years but has been somewhat subdued recently because of the pandemic. However, the Brew at the Zoo event is back and bigger than ever. There will be several local and domestic breweries, party games, music and food.

VIP members enjoyed a pregame party from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with finger food, sliders and charcuterie boards provided by the Happy Basset Brewery. Members voted for Best-In-Brew by selecting a favorite beer from a flight of drinks provided by local breweries and try their hand at making their own brew with some hands-on, beer-making activities.

Food vendors included:

Smokey Dunks

Bobby’s Food Co.

Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese

Chef Boy R Tone

Mama’s Mini Donuts

Beer choices included:

Wichita Brewing Company

Happy Basset Brewing

Blind Tiger Brewery

Norsemen Brewing Co.

Iron Rail

Not Lost Brewing Co.

Willcott Brewing Co.



Crown Distributors:

Tivoli Brewing

Firestone Walker

Molson Coors

Empyrean

Mark Anthony

Boulevard

Strathman Distributors:

Nutrl

Cutwater

Bud Light Seltzer Soda

Bud Light Next

Kona Brewing

Breckenridge Brewing

KC Bier Company

Goose Island Brewing

Live music by: