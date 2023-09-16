TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held its annual Brew at the Zoo Saturday evening.
Brew at the Zoo features local and domestic beers, music, games, and food.
The fundraiser helps support Topeka Zoo conservation and education programs.
This year’s sponsors are:
- Kaw Valley Bank
- Schwerdt Design Group, Inc
- Oleander Cafe
- Strathman Sales Company
- Standard Beverage Corporation
- Crown Distributors
- Walnut River Brewing Company
- Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria
- Willcott Brewing Company & Taproom – Holton
- Happy Basset Brewing Co.
- Iron Rail Brewing
- The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant
- Fields & Ivy Brewery