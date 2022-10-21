TOPEKA (KSNT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their 5th annual Brew HaHa fundraising event Friday evening at Vaerus Aviation located at Forbes Field.

“This is our annual Brew Ha Ha where you get to sample local breweries and restaurants from Northeast Kansas,” said Eric Maydew, Area Director for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Kansas. “That’s the fun part of it, but the most important part is we are raising money for Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Northeast Kansas.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County matches kids facing adversity with caring, adult mentors outside of their homes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County carefully matches big brothers and big sisters for every youth to provide a best-fit match that will result in a long relationship for the very strongest of outcomes. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County set goals with the youth and are working with the youth, the families, and mentors to support, train, and provide resources for the kids.

Proceeds from the fundraising event will help support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County.