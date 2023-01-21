TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 94.5 Country Bridal Fair is being held at the Downtown Ramada Hotel and Convention Center this weekend.

The two-day Bridal Fair is a great resource for upcoming brides, featuring over 100 wedding professionals from northeast Kansas, including photographers, videographers, wedding entertainers, beauty experts, bakeries, invitation and favor creators, wedding planners, venues, travel & honeymoon experts, health & fitness gurus and more.

The bridal fair includes two fashion shows on Saturday and one Sunday afternoon. The fashion models exhibited the latest in bridal gowns, tuxedos, and bridal party fashions.