TOPEKA (KSNT) – Build My Future Kansas is an interactive, hands on showcase where high school students can learn about the construction industry.

“This event is an interactive trade show for students. It’s called, Build My Future Kansas. We want the students to come in and build their future. We want them to see, there is another option. You don’t have to go to a 4 year college and we want to show that. You can make a great life for yourself right here in Kansas.” Katy Nelson, CEO, Topeka Builders Association.

The 2023 Build My Future event was held Wednesday at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Landon Arena and parking lot. The event was put on by the Topeka Home Builders Association in partnership with the Kansas City Home Builders Association, for High School age students as a way to showcase job opportunities in the construction field.

Over 40 construction companies and businesses in N.E. Kansas were on site and available to answer questions and demonstrate their work for the students. Over 550 students from N. East Kansas, N. Central Kansas and Missouri were in attendance for the day-long event.