TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Business Women Association of Topeka (ABWA) KEEN (Kansas Executive Express Network) Chapter held their monthly meeting at the Topeka Country Club Wednesday afternoon.

“Our members are local to Topeka,” Jayme Painter, ABWA KEEN chapter president said. “Many are small business owners or work within business that are local to Topeka. Our chapter is about making connections and networking with other businesses in the area, focusing on helping other women in business.”

The Topeka ABWA KEEN Chapter meets monthly at the Topeka Country Club. Guests are encouraged to attend and can do so by contacting the chapter on Facebook.