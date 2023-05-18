TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement held a candle light vigil Thursday evening at the State Capital to remember officers who have been lost in the line of duty.

Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated every year as part of National Police Week, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. It seeks to honor America’s law enforcement community. The tradition began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.