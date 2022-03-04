TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City Carnage is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the weekend.

Friday night’s derby heats saw thrills, spills and excitement in Landon Arena.

The Capital City Carnage is one of the largest indoor demolition derbies in the United States. The derby consists of 4 man teams with a few single classes. There are usually 250 to 300 drivers participating in this derby and it has a total payout of over $60,000.

Event schedule:

Friday, March 4th, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5th, 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 5th 7 p.m.

