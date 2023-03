TOPEKA (KSNT) – Capital City Carnage is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

Capital City Carnage is an indoor demolition derby with drivers coming from all across North America. Over 200 drivers will be competing for more than $60,000 in prize money.

Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 4 7 p.m.

Capital City Carnage is sponsored by Prairie Band Casino, Smash It Demolition, and Miller Lite. Click here for tickets.