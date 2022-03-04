TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City Carnage is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the weekend.

Friday morning, drivers and mechanics were prepping their cars for the evening carnage in Landon Arena. Cars were being tuned up and readied for the mandatory inspection before they can compete in the weekend event.

The Capital City Carnage is one of the largest indoor demolition derbies in the United States. The derby consists of 4 man teams with a few single classes. There are usually 250 to 300 drivers participating in this derby and has a total payout of over $60,000.

Event schedule,

Friday, March 4th, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5th, 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 5th 7 p.m.

For tickets go to https://www.stormontvaileventscenter.com/events/2022/carnage22#buy