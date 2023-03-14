TOPEKA (KSNT) – Capital Gymnastics and Athletics, 3740 SW South Park Ave., provided a week of activities for kids while they were on winter break.

Tuesday afternoon kids ages 4 and up enjoyed various activities like board games, group games, gymnastics, ninja, nerf tag, jumping jacks and other tumbling exercises — burning off a lot of energy.

“This week has been devoted to our snowflake and winter themed mini-camps,” Triny Beckman, co-owner of Capital Gymnastics and Athletics. “They do all sorts of games and crafts, they get some free time on the equipment and it’s all winter themed.”

The gym teaches children ages 3 all the way through their teen years. Its purpose is to educate and provide a space for future athletes to grow and compete. Additionally, Capital Athletics houses athletes who are a part of the USA Gymnastics Organization.