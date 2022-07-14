TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation hosted a birthday celebration for their founder, Senator Arthur Capper Thursday morning at their Tenth street location, 3500 S.W. Tenth Avenue from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Today is an exciting day for Capper Foundation because we are carrying on a tradition that began so many years ago when our founder Arthur Capper began holding birthday parties in Garfield and Wrigley Park here in Topeka.” Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation President and CEO.

The event was open to local media with a cookout provided by Reser’s Fine Foods.

27News’ David George, Tiffany Littler, and McKenzie Davis served fresh-made custard provided by Sheridan’s Frozen Custard.

Arther Capper was born in Garnett, Kansas in 1865 and rose to fame as a journalist, publisher, and founder of several local media outlets including WIBW-TV, WIBW Radio, and The Topeka Capital-Journal. He was Kansas Governor from 1915-1919 and U.S. Senator from 1919-1949.

In 1908 Arthur Capper began holding annual birthday celebrations on or near July 14th. This tradition continued for 42 years. The day included a free carnival, pony rides, games, free ice cream, and refreshments for all. As many as 20,000 people attended these events.

Capper Foundation has continued this tradition on a much smaller scale throughout the years to bring people together to raise awareness and support for our programs and services.

Some photos courtesy of Capper Foundation.