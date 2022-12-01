TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation recognized individuals, organizations, businesses, and volunteers during their annual Donor Celebration Dinner on Thursday at the Foundry.

The individuals, organizations, businesses, and volunteers were recognized for their support for the nearly 102-year-old non-profit organization on December 1, 2022. The event was held at The Foundry Event Center, 400 SW 33rd St., with a buffet dinner at 6:00 p.m. and a program at 6:45 p.m.

Highlights from the evening included activities from the past year, a video featuring a family currently receiving services, testimonial videos from several donors and volunteers, and a message from Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation’s President & CEO.

The evening was supported by The Foundry Event Center, The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, United Healthcare, and American Tax Service.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities. For more information about Capper Foundation, go to https://www.capper.org.