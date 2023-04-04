TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is putting more than 200 items up for bids for their ‘An Evening for a Child’ event to be held later this month.

The event is a benefit to raise money for child pediatric services. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Capper Derby’ as it is the same day as the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

“We are very excited for our signature event at Capper called ‘An Evening For a Child’,” said Edie Smith, V.P. Marketing and Development, Capper Foundation. “This is a two part event this year. We have an online auction that you can see here. That goes until Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and you can come to our live event on May 6. There, we will have a live auction, and a program.”

Online bidding is available at Capper Foundation or you can see the items in-person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Capper Foundation building located at 3500 Southwest 10th Ave.

The An Evening for a Child event is May 6 at the Maner Conference Center located at 1717 Southwest Topeka Blvd. There will be dinner, games, auction items, casino games, horse races, tricycle races and more, all starting at 5:30 p.m.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.

Visit Capper foundation for more information about An Evening for a Child for the online silent auction and in person main event on May 6.