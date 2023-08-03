TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation held their annual ‘Concert For a Child’ Thursday evening at the Gilbert Ranch, 4341 U.S. 40.

“I’m very honored to be asked to play for Concert For a Child,” Rick Farris, Bluegrass Musician said. Capper Foundation has been so instrumental to our family and our needs growing up with a child with autism. Our son has been bolstered by the efforts of the Capper Foundation. So we love any chance to give back to the Capper Foundation. Last year I was thrilled to be named ‘New Artist of the Year’ by the International Bluegrass Music Association. This year I’ve been nominated for ‘song of the year’ and ‘songwriter of the year’.”

The concert was held at Gilbert Ranch, otherwise known as Woodland Farm, in Tecumseh. Grammy-nominated Bluegrass artist Rick Faris and “The Faris Brothers” performed for the evening. All of the proceeds will benefit the pediatric services at the Capper Foundation.

Rick Faris has been playing Bluegrass music since he could talk. He got his first break when the Bluegrass stalwart, Greg Cahill, asked him to audition for Special Consensus. Greg hired him to play mandolin rather than the guitar he had been honing since he was a child. After six years, one Grammy nomination and two International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, he switched back to guitar and picked up another three IBMA Awards and a second Grammy nomination.

Rick Farris currently has three albums: