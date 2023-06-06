TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding their annual iCan Bike program this week at the Central Park Community Center.

Throughout the five-day program, instructors with the assistance of volunteers, will teach 26 individuals with disabilities how to ride a conventional two-wheel bike. The program provides each participant with 75 minutes of instruction each day using a series of adapted bikes and techniques. The Capper Foundation is holding its annual week-long iCan Bike program at Central Park Community Center.

“iCan Bike is a specialized bike program that teaches kids with disabilities to ride a two wheel bike. Capper Foundation is involved because it fits our mission to work with individuals to provide the best opportunities to achieve independence.” Cris Teter, Capper Foundation Physical Therapist and iCan Bike program director. “We start with an adapted bicycle and as they become more comfortable we eventually change the rollers on the back and by the end of the week they are riding independently.”

iCan Bike, is a program of the nationally recognized nonprofit organization, iCan Shine, which provides quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.