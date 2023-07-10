TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding their iCan Swim program this week.

“iCan Swim is part of the iCan Shine camps and it is designed to provide swimming lessons to kids who would not be able to participate in public group swimming lessons.” Jenny Stous, capper Foundation Speech Pathologist and iCan Swim Camp Director.

“ICan Shine is a nationwide program that has camps that are specific to kids with development differances. Capper has hosted iCan Bike for over ten years and this is our fourth year to add iCan Swim.” said Stous.

iCan Swim is a five-day program where instructors with the assistance of volunteers will teach 30 individuals with disabilities the basics of swimming. The goal of the program is to give individuals a foundation for safely enjoying an aquatic environment. iCan Swim is not aquatic therapy, but rather a program to enjoy the water as a recreational activity.

iCan Swim, is a part of the nationally recognized organization, iCan Shine, which provides quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.