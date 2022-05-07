TOPEKA (KSNT) – Capper Foundation held their 21st Annual An Evening for a Child Saturday evening at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“The purpose of An Evening For A Child is to raise awareness and to raise money to help support our pediatric Scholarship fund.” Zach Ahrens, President and CEO of the Capper Foundation.



The event was sponsored by UMB Bank Eastern Kansas.

An Evening for a Child is an annual fundraising event in which every dollar raised through event ticket sales,

auction purchases, and more goes into Capper’s Pediatric Scholarship Assistance Fund. This fund provides

life-changing pediatric therapy for children who are uninsured or under-insured.

In the last fiscal year, Capper Foundation provided $746,000 to 261 families, because of the financial support of individual donors and businesses that were able to provide assistance for families.



This year’s theme is “Capper Derby” to coincide with the 148th Kentucky Derby which will be run earlier the

same day. Attendees enjoyed a live auction, casino games, horseshoes, cornhole, and more.

