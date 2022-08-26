TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is bringing back their Concert for a Child for the second year on Friday, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“This has been my dream come true to be able to play my guitar for a living,” said Andy McKee, World-renown guitarist from Topeka. “I taught guitar in Topeka for about 10 years and started to write my own music. I put some videos on YouTube one day and my career took off. I’ve been out doing gigs ever since, all over the world.”

World-renown fingerstyle guitarists McKee, Calum Graham and Trevor Gordon Hall will host a concert to benefit the Capper Foundation’s Pediatric Scholarship Assistance Fund and TPAC.

The heart of this event for Capper Foundation is raising funds to help children with disabilities who are uninsured or underinsured receive pediatric therapy services. A total of 75% of the families they serve utilize the scholarship assistance fund to help cover the cost of their child’s services.

For TPAC, this event raises funds to support art education programs for all the youth in our community. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Sheffel Theater Clinic and Schooltime Theater Series as well as Masterclasses and Gingerbread Homes For the Holidays.