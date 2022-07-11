TOPEKA (KSNT) – iCan Swim is being held in Topeka this week at the Hummer Sports Park CapFed Natatorium.

iCan Swim is sponsored and administered by the Capper Foundation of Topeka.

Throughout this five-day program, instructors with the assistance of volunteers will teach 30 individuals with disabilities the foundation for safely enjoying an aquatic environment and promoting as much independent movement in the water as possible. iCan Swim is a program designed to allow participants to enjoy the water as a leisure recreational activity.

iCan Swim, is a program of the nationally recognized nonprofit organization, iCan Shine, which provides

quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities.