TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial Committee held their 3rd annual car show Sunday afternoon at the memorial site, located at the corner of 10th & Gage Blvd.

The car show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the car show will help to fund the Vietnam Memorial currently under construction at the park.

Todd’s BBQ, Pop n Squeeze and a hamburger/hot dog stand offered food and refreshments throughout the day.