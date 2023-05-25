TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Catbacker Tour made a stop in Topeka at Ag Hall Thursday evening.

“The Catbacker Tour is all about taking student athletes, coaches and staff to 16 different stops in Kansas, interacting with fans, giving special giveaways, and giving inside scoops on coaches plans and experiences throughout the year.” Olivia White, Hospitality and Event assistant for the Ahearn Fund.

The 2023 Catbacker tour included head football coach Chris Klieman, a few athletes, the voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, Willie Wildcat, and the cheer squad.

The evening included a silent auction, photos with Wille the Wildcat and snacks and drinks.

The Tour schedule, included these cities and towns across Kansas.