TOPEKA (KSNT) – Midland Care held their Celebration Walk Friday evening on their campus, 200 SW Frazier Circle. The Celebration Walk honors lost loved ones with a luminary walk, a butterfly release, food trucks and live music by Paradize Band, Antiques & Collectibles, Mike Eichten, Flamingos, Jeff and Deb with Bill, Santa Fe Band, and Bill Horn Band.

“This is our 27th celebration walk. It has two purposes, the first is to remember those that have died and have left a legacy here for us and the second is to raise money for our mission here at Midland Care.” Shawn Sullivan, CEO Midland Care.

Midland Care’s theme is to celebrate the dash – we all have a date we are born and a date we die – it is the dash between that represents how we touched lives on earth.

Midland Care has been a pioneer and leader in responding to the most challenging health care needs in the community. Midland Care offers an integrated community care delivery system that addresses social, physical and spiritual needs, improves quality of life for the aging population.