TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Center for Peace and Justice of Topeka held a Peace Party Tuesday evening at the Grace Episcopal Cathedral in the downtown area.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate. We use to do this once a year, but with the pandemic we haven’t done this since 2019. This gives us an opportunity to raise funds and is an excellent opportunity to bring our partners together and celebrate with us.” Carl Frazier, Chairman of the Board for the Center For Peace and Justice and interim Executive Director.

Included in the evening event was a performance by the Topeka High Drum Line and R&J Productions Jazz concert.

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice’s mission is to promote justice and peace through education and action. They strive for social change by working with individuals and organizations in the greater Topeka community.

It organizes programs that appeal to a wide audience and that empower people. It also networks with other organizations, congregations and community groups.