TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helen Hocker Theater is showing the classic Charlotte’s Web Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web is a classic children’s novel written by E.B. White in 1952. The widely read tale takes place on a farm that concerns a pig named Wilbur and his devoted friend Charlotte, a spider who manages to save his life by writing about him in her web.

Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte.

