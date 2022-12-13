TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held a benefit concert, featuring Chely Wright, Tuesday evening at the Jayhawk Theatre.

The evening featured an intimate and inspiring evening of music with country artist and Kansas native, Chely Wright

Chely first rose to fame as a commercial country artist in the 90’s and has since released 8 studio albums charting more than 15 singles on the Billboards.

She initially rose to fame as a country recording artist with several singles, including the number one hit, “Single White Female.” She has sold over 1,500,000 copies and 10,000,000 digital impressions to date in the United States.

Other top songs by Chely Wright include,

Shut up and Drive

The Bumper of my SUV

Feelin Single and Seeing Double

He’s a Good Ol Boy

Jezebel

Through leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to Great Futures, participants exemplify the Boys & Girls Club mission and are proof to the impact Clubs make in transforming and saving kids’ lives.