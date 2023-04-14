TOPEKA (KSNT) – Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas held a patron party Friday evening at Vaerus Aviation in Forbes Field south of Topeka.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas annually remodels a home and offers it for sale as a fundraiser for their cause.

This year’s home is located at 8338 SW 37th St. in southwest Topeka and will be open for tours starting April 21.

Tours are April 21-May 7 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the following locations:

Hy-Vee

Linen Tree & Co

Porterfield’s Flowers

Red Door Home Store

”Tonight is our V.I.P. patron party event kicking off the 41st annual Designers Showhouse. We have a Yellowstone theme going on tonight and we encourage people to dress in their western attire and have a good time,” Reva Wywadis, the Executive Director of Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas, said.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas helps people find solutions for their child care needs; connects families and expecting mothers with helpful information and community resources, and assists early learning programs with their services to children and families. Anyone can take advantage of the many services available. With a few exceptions, their services are at no cost.

The theme for Friday’s party followed the western attire from the Yellowstone TV series.

Live entertainment was provided by the Steve Kyle Band, a country music band from Grantville.

Guests were greeted at the door by ‘Diesel’ an 11 year old quarter horse from the Roundup Club in west Shawnee County.