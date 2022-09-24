TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., held their 8th annual Rome Sweet Home fundraiser Saturday on the church grounds.

The annual festival included, a 5K Run, an outdoor Mass, an Italian Dinner sponsored by LaRocca’s, food trucks, live music from “The Bash” and “Wilder Horses”, beer and Wine Gardens, Kids Activities and a fireworks display at dusk.

The event also included raffles for great prizes including a $10,000 Sweepstakes and an online auction.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the church, school and early education center.