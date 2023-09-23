TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 42nd annual Cider Days is this weekend in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year, there are more than 250 vendors, with endless options of food, activities and drinks to choose from.

Cider Days began in the early 1980’s, with a small arts and crafts fair at Apple Valley Farm at Lake Perry. Eventually, it grew into a premier fall festival in northeast Kansas and the “must-see” annual destination for thousands of area residents.

The two-day event attracts thousands of visitors each year to its arts and crafts exhibits. Crafters sell their various wares inside Exhibition Hall and pioneer demonstrations, local entertainers and ethnic food are found outside on the grounds.

Cider Days is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.