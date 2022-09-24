TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 41st annual Cider Days Fall Market is back at Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Over 200 vendors will be selling their products at this year’s Cider Days. There is shopping for the entire family, fun games for the kids, food trucks, live music, an apple pie baking contest, face painting, balloon artists and more.

Cider Days began in the early 1980’s, with a small arts and crafts fair at Apple Valley Farm at Lake Perry. Eventually, Cider Days grew into a premier fall festival in Northeast Kansas and the “must-see” annual destination for thousands of area residents.

Cider Days first move was to Lake Shawnee on the eastern edge of Topeka and, in 1987, it came to its current home, the Stormont Vail Events Center. Since this move, the festival has been making use of different spaces and areas over the years from a fairground into an entertainment and convention center.

The two-day event, attracts thousands of visitors each year to its arts and crafts exhibits. Crafters sell their various wares inside Exhibition Hall and pioneer demonstrations, local entertainers and ethnic food are found outside on the grounds.

27News is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Cider Days Festival.