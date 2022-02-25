TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus is in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

Friday morning Jackson Heights and Royal Valley elementary schools, K-4th grades schools were invited to “Circus School” in Landon Arena. Circus performers taught the students how they perform their acts, including clown school and acrobatics on a high ring and many other tricks performed by circus performers.

“Today we have Jackson Heights and Royal Valley kids here. We have invited them to circus school and they will get to learn how the performers learn their acts. The money goes to the Arab Shrine Temple for us to run our Temple all year and to help us raise funds.” Donnie Bohannon, Arab Shriner and circus school coordinator.

The circus will perform on,

Friday Feb. 25th, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 26t,h 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 27th, 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.