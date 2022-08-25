TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cirque Italia is a high-energy circus act with performers swinging from ropes, flipping over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates, all over 35,000 gallons of water.

The acts are performed while curtains of water crisscross in time to each move. Laser lights and bubbles also add to the effect.

“Cirque Italia is a water circus,” said Alex Acero, Stage Manager, Ring Master, Clown and Comedian. “We have a huge stage that goes up 30 feet high with 27 computers that stage that control the water design. You will see Italia performers from Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, Cuba, Canada and United States. The circus has everything from aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists.”

Cirque Italia started in 2012 and is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance with a European style. Founder Manuel Rebecchi combined his family’s pedigree with his own groundbreaking ideas to form a company that leaves crowds breathless.

Cirque Italia is located at Heartland Motorsports Park on South Topeka Boulevard and will be in Topeka through Aug. 28. Click here for tickets.