TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held its first day of classes for the 2023-2024 academic school year on Monday.

“Every day is an exciting day here at Washburn Tech and this is the beginning of what I think is going to be an awesome year. You can see the activity as we walked to the classrooms, the number of students in the classrooms. I think every first day of school you get excited.” Interim Dean of the Washburn Institute of Technology Tim Clothier said.

“Our enrollment numbers are right on target. We have a little over 1,200 students enrolled at this time, which is right where we want it to be,” Clothier said.

A few of the programs offered at Washburn Tech include,

  • Advanced Systems Technology
  • Auto Collision Repair
  • Automotive Service Technician
  • Certified Nurses Aid
  • Climate and Energy Control Technologies
  • Cosmetology
  • Culinary Arts
  • Diesel Technology
  • Electrical
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Welding
  • Graphics Technology
  • Plumbing
  • Engineering Drafting and Design
  • and more

Click here to see a complete list of programs offered at Washburn Institute of Technology