TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held its first day of classes for the 2023-2024 academic school year on Monday.

“Every day is an exciting day here at Washburn Tech and this is the beginning of what I think is going to be an awesome year. You can see the activity as we walked to the classrooms, the number of students in the classrooms. I think every first day of school you get excited.” Interim Dean of the Washburn Institute of Technology Tim Clothier said.

“Our enrollment numbers are right on target. We have a little over 1,200 students enrolled at this time, which is right where we want it to be,” Clothier said.

A few of the programs offered at Washburn Tech include,

Advanced Systems Technology

Auto Collision Repair

Automotive Service Technician

Certified Nurses Aid

Climate and Energy Control Technologies

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Diesel Technology

Electrical

Emergency Medical Services

Welding

Graphics Technology

Plumbing

Engineering Drafting and Design

and more

