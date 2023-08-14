TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held its first day of classes for the 2023-2024 academic school year on Monday.
“Every day is an exciting day here at Washburn Tech and this is the beginning of what I think is going to be an awesome year. You can see the activity as we walked to the classrooms, the number of students in the classrooms. I think every first day of school you get excited.” Interim Dean of the Washburn Institute of Technology Tim Clothier said.
“Our enrollment numbers are right on target. We have a little over 1,200 students enrolled at this time, which is right where we want it to be,” Clothier said.
A few of the programs offered at Washburn Tech include,
- Advanced Systems Technology
- Auto Collision Repair
- Automotive Service Technician
- Certified Nurses Aid
- Climate and Energy Control Technologies
- Cosmetology
- Culinary Arts
- Diesel Technology
- Electrical
- Emergency Medical Services
- Welding
- Graphics Technology
- Plumbing
- Engineering Drafting and Design
- and more
