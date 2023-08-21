TOPEKA (KSNT) – Students are back at Washburn University for the start of the 2023 fall semester.
Monday, Aug. 21 is the first full day of classes at Washburn University. The university is bringing in the new school year with a week long “Weeks of Welcome” celebration.
Activities during Weeks of Welcome include:
- Move in Day
- Fraternity and Sorority luncheon
- First Year Experience open house
- Friday Fun Fest
- Campus Classroom tours
- Grocery Bingo
- WU Bash
- Rock the Rec
- University Convocation
The five colleges at the University, include:
- College Of Arts & Sciences
- School Of Applied Studies
- School Of Business
- School Of Law
- School Of Nursing
With over 140 areas of study,
- Registered nursing/registered nursing
- Health and medical administrative services
- Psychology
- Finance
- Health and physical education/fitness
- Mass communication/media studies
- Social work
- Business administration and management
- Multi-/interdisciplinary studies
- Criminal justice/law enforcement administration
- Marketing/marketing management
- Accounting
- Political science and government
- Elementary education and teaching
- Computer and information sciences
- Mental and social health services and allied professions
- Speech communication and rhetoric
- Biology/biological sciences
- and more
Washburn University is a public institution with just under 7,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 140 academic programs.
Washburn University was established in Topeka, Kansas, in February 1865 as “Lincoln College”. The land on which the college stood was donated by John Ritchie. The institution was renamed “Washburn College” in 1868, after Ichabod Washburn pledged $25,000 to the school. Washburn was a church deacon, abolitionist, and industrialist who lived in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Click here to enroll or find out more about Washburn University.