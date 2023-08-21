TOPEKA (KSNT) – Students are back at Washburn University for the start of the 2023 fall semester.

Monday, Aug. 21 is the first full day of classes at Washburn University. The university is bringing in the new school year with a week long “Weeks of Welcome” celebration.

Activities during Weeks of Welcome include:

Move in Day

Fraternity and Sorority luncheon

First Year Experience open house

Friday Fun Fest

Campus Classroom tours

Grocery Bingo

WU Bash

Rock the Rec

University Convocation

The five colleges at the University, include:

College Of Arts & Sciences

School Of Applied Studies

School Of Business

School Of Law

School Of Nursing

With over 140 areas of study,

Registered nursing/registered nursing

Health and medical administrative services

Psychology

Finance

Health and physical education/fitness

Mass communication/media studies

Social work

Business administration and management

Multi-/interdisciplinary studies

Criminal justice/law enforcement administration

Marketing/marketing management

Accounting

Political science and government

Elementary education and teaching

Computer and information sciences

Mental and social health services and allied professions

Speech communication and rhetoric

Biology/biological sciences

and more

Washburn University is a public institution with just under 7,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 140 academic programs.

Washburn University was established in Topeka, Kansas, in February 1865 as “Lincoln College”. The land on which the college stood was donated by John Ritchie. The institution was renamed “Washburn College” in 1868, after Ichabod Washburn pledged $25,000 to the school. Washburn was a church deacon, abolitionist, and industrialist who lived in Worcester, Massachusetts.

