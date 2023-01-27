TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more.

The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, a silent auction and a live performances by Kansas musical groups. The Festival will continue Saturday with a breakfast buffet, several workshops and a talent show in the afternoon.