TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural High School Theatre will open their latest production ‘Clue’ on Thursday in the school auditorium.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well…dead. So whodunnit?

After its initial release in 1985, Clue quickly grew to cult-classic status with many naming it the “funniest movie ever made.” The cast and crew at Washburn Rural have been working hard to leave cult-fans and newcomers alike satisfied by its faithfulness and new interpretations.

The play will be in the Washburn Rural High School auditorium April 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $6-$7, available at warutheatre.org