TOPEKA (KSNT) – Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners has hit Topeka by storm. The marketing & advertising firm offers a new approach in the way advertising is made available to Topekans.

“Tim and I started this with the idea that we could help businesses with their marketing and serve as their marketing team.” Tara Dimick, Compass Partner, Media Specialist.

“I’m pretty good at being a bridge. If it’s needing to sit with a client and roll through a big strategy, than cool let’s do this, or of it’s actual implementation and building design, I can help between Tim and Tara are doing and translating that into what gets produced.” Jennifer Goetz, Compass Creative Strategy Director.

“In one of my first meetings we were representing Compass but also our client. I love how our clients are thinking, that this is our marketing team, they just don’t have an office here and that’s how we feel too. We want them to feel that we are connected to them.” Shelby Revelle, Compass Marketing Strategist.

“We take our clients from design through delivery. There wasn’t a company that was doing the whole thing. There are companies that do pieces of it very well, but we wanted to be able to deliver the whole product.” Tim Kolling, Compass Partner, Media Specialist.

Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners is committed to helping businesses on their marketing journey from developing their core values, strategic plan and communication tactics, to designing content and visuals that tell their story, to delivering their message through traditional media and online tactics, as well as offering unique and targeted communications.

Tara Dimick served as the Chief Business Development Officer for Envista Federal Credit Union. She is a trained facilitator and executive coach serving clients across the region. A serial entrepreneur, Tara started her first “official” company, E2 Communications, in 2008. E2 Communications is the publishing company of TK Business Magazine and Wichita Business Magazine.

Tim Kolling was honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters with the 2017 Mike Oatman Award. An annual award that selects one individual in the state of Kansas for outstanding achievement in Broadcast Marketing, Marketing Management, and mentoring others in Marketing Success. He was selected by Radio Ink magazine as the 2022 recipient of the National Radio Wayne Award for Marketing Consultant/Streetfighter.

Shelby Revelle graduated from Baker University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. She began her professional career in the nonprofit world, starting at the United Way of Greater Topeka. She then went on to work for Friends of the Topeka Zoo. Through Shelby’s fundraising and connections, she has been a big part of making events and programs happen in Topeka. These still continue to help the growth of the community and create positive opportunities for future generations to come, which is one of her greatest passions.

Jennifer Goetz is most recently the former assistant state treasurer of Kansas and has an extensive campaign, marketing and communications background. She has served on the board of the Human Relations Commission, TPAC, YWCA Governance Committee and serves a large, freelance client base that includes Valeo Behavioral Health and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. She is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Greater Topeka as well as a recipient of Topeka’s 20 under 40 in the same year.

Danielle Smith graduated with a BS degree in advertising and public relations from Kansas State University and began her career as a copy editor at the Topeka Capital-Journal for a year before joining the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation as graphics and marketing specialist.

