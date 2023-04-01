TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA Northeast Kansas held their Concealed Revealed Art Auction on Saturday at the historic Jayhawk Theatre.

This is the 20th year for the art auction that brings together advocates, survivors and allies to help fund the services of the Center for Safety and Empowerment which helps survivors of sexual and domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking.

“Now more than ever, we need our community’s support to continue to meet the needs of survivors and their families in northeast Kansas,” said YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker. “While we are thrilled to be expanding our shelter to more than double our capacity later this year, ongoing operations will require further resources. We hope this event will raise awareness and crucial funds, so that we can continue this transformative work.”

This year’s event will recognize four YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment volunteers and partners for their outstanding contributions to survivor advocacy:

Laura Burton, Advocacy through Art Award

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, Community Partner Award

Flavor Wagon and Tre’Jor Hopkins, Generous Heart Award

United Women in Faith Blessings Circle at Countryside United Methodist Church, Generous Heart Award

Concealed Revealed was conceived by a group of Washburn University students in 2004 as a way to involve the art community in the effort to stop violence against women. The name of the event was chosen by the students because their art was “revealing” violence that is often “concealed” in our society.

The auction features donated works by established and emerging local artists, including jewelry-makers, sculptors, painters and photographers. Over 70 pieces of artwork have been donated to this year’s auction, making Concealed Revealed one of Topeka’s premier art events. Art pieces created by survivors of violence, who want to share messages about their strength and healing as a way to inspire others, are also featured.